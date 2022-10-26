Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 26

Here are the players for day eight of Jeopardy! Second Chance:

Rowan Ward, a chartcaller, writer & editor, used their Jeopardy! winnings to pay for their name change;

Do Park, a sportswriter, thought he had escaped from cramming after his first appearance; and

Nikkee Porcaro, an educational consultant & business owner, sends a “shout out to mental health”.

Jeopardy!

QUICK LIT // THE NUMBER IN MUSIC // PEAKS & VALLEYS // SNAP CHAT // BIRDS WITHIN WORDS // HIDDEN BRAIN PODCAST

DD1 – $600 – QUICK LIT – He’s a real bit player in “Hamlet”–just a skull (On the first clue of the game, Nikkee lost the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Rowan $3,200, Do $1,600, Nikkee $0.

Scores going into DJ: Rowan $9,400, Do $2,000, Nikkee $0.

Double Jeopardy!

LAW SLAW // HISTORIC SECONDS // ANIMAL-TITLED MOVIES // D.C.-AREA ATTRACTIONS // SCULPTURE // A STANDING MIDDLE O

DD2 – $1,600 – LAW SLAW – Political advertising was at the heart of the 2010 case pitting this group against the Federal Election Commission (Rowan doubled up to $21,200 vs. $2,800 for Do.)

DD3 – $2,000 – HISTORIC SECONDS – The second one lasted from 218 to 201 B.C. & at the end, Rome was boss of the Mediterranean (Rowan added $2,000 to their score of $20,000 vs. $6,400 for both opponents.)

Rowan already had a large lead when they doubled up on DD2, then made a smaller bet on DD3 to secure the victory, entering FJ at $26,800 vs. $7,200 for Nikkee and $6,800 for Do.

Final Jeopardy!

CHARITY – A Catholic charity called Caritas Rome is the beneficiary of money collected from here, over the years averaging about $3,500 daily

Only Rowan was correct on FJ, adding $10,000 to advance impressively with $36,800. Rowan will return for the next two days to face Sadie and Jack in a two-game contest with a ToC invite on the line.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In ANIMAL-TITLED MOVIES, no one knew the 1988 Kevin Kline-Michael Palin comedy in which the “unfortunate title creature” is enjoyed with chips, “A Fish Called Wanda”.

DD wagering strategy: Key to the decision for Rowan to go all-in on DD2 was that it was still early in the round, and their closest rival only had $2,800. So even if Rowan missed, there was plenty of time to potentially rebuild a strong lead.

Pedantry corner: Are plays literature? The Jeopardy! writers clearly think so. Here’s a bit of what The Literary Consultancy has to say on the topic: “The etymology of literature is from Latin littera or letters and the etymology of plays relate to movement. There seems therefore a clear distinction, if taken literally, between literature and plays – especially if you consider the word ‘playwright’ which is similar to that of other trade craft professionals – think shipwright or wheelwright – the idea being that plays are crafted rather than simply written.”

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Yorick? DD2 – What is Citizens United? DD3 – What is Punic War? FJ – What is Trevi Fountain?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...