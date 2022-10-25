Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 25

Introducing the players for day seven of Jeopardy! Second Chance:

Jack Weller, a law student, who was surprised the #bringbackjack campaign actually worked;

Alicia O’Hare, a social worker, faked a paper cut to disguise her excitement at being asked back; and

Tom Philipose, a writing professor, whose winnings might help a nursing scholarship.

Jeopardy!

WOMEN ON THE MAP // TV CARTOONS // A GREEN PARTY // THE ELEMENTS // McDONALD’S AROUND THE WORLD // PLURALS THAT DON’T END IN S

DD1 – $1,000 – THE ELEMENTS – A small amount of this element is sometimes added to table salt to make up for human deficiencies of it (Jack added $4,000 to his score of $5,000.)

Scores at first break: Tom $2,800, Alicia $2,000, Jack $9,000.

Scores going into DJ: Tom $2,400, Alicia $6,200, Jack $9,200.

Double Jeopardy!

REVOLTS // RECENT MOVIES // MISCELLANY // FESTIVALS // ESSAY QUESTIONS // RHYMER’S DELIGHT

DD2 – $1,200 – REVOLTS – The -ists named for this month failed to topple a the czar in 1825 but inspired the name of a 21st century band (Jack added $5,000 to his total of $12,000 vs. $7,800 for Alicia.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ESSAY QUESTIONS – This essay by Thoreau says, “Under a government which imprisons any unjustly, the true place for a just man is also a prison” (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Jack improved by $3,000 to $20,000.)

Jack swept the DDs, but Alicia still had a chance to keep the game alive late in the round. However, a miss on a $400 clue by Alicia would up handing Jack the runaway at $26,400 vs. $13,000 for Alicia and $10,000 for Tom.

Final Jeopardy!

BODIES OF WATER – The Kattegat & Skagerrak Straits separate these 2 seas

Only Jack was correct on FJ, adding $100 to advance with $26,500.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the “larger festival” that China’s Lantern Festival marks the end of is Chinese New Year. This came on the last clue of DJ and Alicia would have kept the game alive if she had gotten it, although it would not have changed the outcome.

The comedy award for the day goes to Jack for offering that the plural of “moose” is “meese”.

One more thing: Alicia almost called this a “tournament”, but quickly corrected herself. The producers really, really don’t want anyone calling Second Chance a “tournament”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is iodine? DD2 – Who are Decemberists? DD3 – What is “Civil Disobedience”? FJ – What are the Baltic and North Seas?

