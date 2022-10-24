Weekly Games Thread Can’t Choose

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

What was a memorable time where you were torn over which to play first between two games, and how did you deal with it? My fiancee LibraryLass has been hit with this right now, as Persona 5 Royal Series X edition is right there for us on Game Pass, but on the other hand, the enthusiastic conversation surrounding Wolfman’s current replay of Fire Emblem Three Houses has her tempted to replay the game again.

