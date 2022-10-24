Songs By The Letter, Volume 3: Your Top “G” Songs

Do not adjust your browser. I’ll explain the header image in a bit.

Welcome back to one of my favorite recurring features (although it does result in some agonizing decisions). Since this will be the third go-around, I’m calling it “Songs By The Letter, Volume 3.”

The rules are simple, just list your top 25 songs that start with the letter “G”. You can rank them if you want, or just list them in any old order. We’ve had an unofficial house rule in the past to only list one song for each artist, just so there would be greater variety, but you don’t have to follow that if you don’t want to. It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if you found a letter with 25 different Beatles songs and listed them all.

If you don’t have 25 songs for a particular letter, you can just list what you have.

Note that the articles “A” and “The” at the beginning of a song title can be ignored. So “A Day In The Life” would actually show up under D, not A, but Tom Petty’s “The Apartment Song” would show up under A, not T. (That song didn’t make my A list, but it’s the only “The A” song in my library.) Spotify seems to take care of this automatically when I sort by title, but I can’t speak for anything else.

Also, it’s OK if you combine two songs into one, like, for example, Brain Damage and Eclipse, which was on my B list, but I didn’t repeat it on my E list (though I made a note of it at the end). Yes, I combined Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight, and The End into one sublime song and put it on my G list. Just don’t list a song on two different lists. (I say this as if I’m going to comb through everybody’s list each week to see if they’ve got any repeats.)

There is one strict rule: No making fun of anyone else’s selections. I’ve never seen any issues with that in the past, but I hope that by explicitly stating it, more people will feel comfortable posting their lists.

After the letter Z, we’ll have one final post for songs that start with numbers or any other non-alphabetic symbols.

Finally, here’s a link to the last go-around for G in case you’re looking for inspiration.

Now, about that header image. Last week, I was dismayed to see that the header image for the Couch Potatoes Weekly TV Thread was the Friends couch instead of the avocado green couch. So I’m bringing back the green couch, and also, green starts with G. This happened the last time we did Songs By The Letter, there was a dark period where the green couch wasn’t used for the header image, so I used it for G. The green couch came back shortly after that, so I’m hoping that history will repeat itself.

If you’re looking for a music tie-in, I feel like that’s the kind of couch you’d sit on while listening to vinyl.

