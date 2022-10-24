Avocado Cleaning Thread Has to Compromise

Back by popular demand because someone requested it, this is the space to talk about your cleaning projects, ask for advice, brag about your successes, commiserate about all the work there is to do.

Let’s talk about compromise! Those of us who share our living spaces know that it’s essential for harmonious cohabitation, but even those who live alone have to compromise when it comes to cleaning. There are only so many hours in the day, and at some point we do need to eat, sleep, work, and breathe.

What sorts of compromises do you make when it comes to cleanliness? Maybe you let the dishes sit overnight because you’re exhausted, or maybe those dust bunnies under the bed can live to see another day. Maybe you leave your partner’s mess alone because it’s their stuff, or you sigh and close your kid’s bedroom because it’s just not worth it right now.

(Or feel free to write about anything cleaning related!)

