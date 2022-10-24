30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 24: The Theatrical Experience

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about horror in the theaters. Some films definitely work better with fellow fans in the audience and we want to know what your best theatrical experience was like in this area.

Bonus question: What do you wish you could see on the big screen for the first time again?

Extra question: What’s your worst theatrical experience?

