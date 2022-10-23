Werewolf 194: Over the Garden Wolves – Chapter 5

Come wayward Souls

That wander through the darkness

There is a light for the lost and the meek

Sorrow and fear

Are easily forgotten

When you submit to the soil of the earth

Night fell upon the Unknown once again, and the Servant, having narrowly averted death yet again, decided to carry out his master’s will for as long as he was able to stand, singing his songs in as tuneful a manner as he could.

He spotted one of the souls and wondered if they were the ones who had taken his companions away from him. He attacked, but discovered too late that she was just a girl with a painted-on skeleton face, nothing else hiding in her jacket pockets.

Kate the Great/Sara has perished. She was a Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town).

While he lamented, he heard a noise in the bushes, and turning around saw the shimmer of an axe against the moonlight. Having recently acquired a new laser pointer, he pointed it towards the bush, hoping that somehow the light would reflect off the blade and blind his would-be assailant.

Unfortunately, this was to no avail, as the Woodsman carried out their vengeance on the last of the Beast’s followers before he could yell, “I DON’T KNOW YOU!”

The trail of black oil split among the ground next to the servant’s purse.

Marlowe/Bobby Hill has perished. He was a Servant of the Beast (wolf).

The Beast and his servants have been defeated.

Only one thing remained in the path of the remaining souls and their chance to go home. The question was: would they find them in time?

Roles 6 Town Lost Souls of the Unknown (vanilla town) – have no power except their vote and their hope. Will win when the Beast and his servants are defeated and the Woodsman’s win condition does not interfere. Wirt (song vendor) – makes a mixtape on cassette and gives said cassette to someone each night. Greg (doctor) – Can protect someone using his Candy Camouflage, which keeps them from being killed or from being turned into an edelwood tree (note: if Greg’s target was selected by the Beast the previous night, Greg cannot stop the result of RNG). Can target themselves but cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Beatrice (motion detector) – Can see if someone was involved in a night action (will not be told whether that person performed the night action or was the one the night action was performed on, nor will they be told how many night actions they were involved with). 0 Wolves The Beast – Turns lost souls into edelwood trees (see below). The Beast is invulnerable to all night actions for the first night. He cannot carry out the wolf kill at any point during the game. Servant of the Beast – Follow the Beast’s commands, and carry out the night kill. They cannot turn anyone into an edelwood tree at any point during the game. Edelwood turning: On day 1, the wolves will select a lost soul to be turned into an edelwood tree. The following night, that soul will either become a servant of the Beast (be recruited by the wolves) or die, which will be determined by RNG. All town players (including roled town players) are eligible for recruitment and will not be informed of being turned until they are recruited or dead (if the Woodsman is picked, nothing will happen). Starting night 1, the wolves will choose to either turn someone into an edelwood tree (the effects of which will be determined the following night) or kill someone–they cannot do both on the same night. 1 Independent Woodsman (SK) – Lives to chop down the edelwood trees, and to defeat the Beast. The Woodsman will win and leave the game if they kill the Beast–if the Beast is the last wolf left and the Woodsman kills him, the Woodsman will win alone. If the Beast is daykilled, the Woodsman will win when they are the last one standing. [collapse]

Players Josephus Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Sic Servant of the Beast (wolf) Abby Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Owen Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Lamb Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Mac Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Cork Goat Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Nate Lindsay The Beast (wolf) Gramps Queequeg Cop Ralph Beatrice (town motion detector) Emm Marlowe Servant of the Beast (wolf) Pablo Pizazzo Kate the Great Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Grumproro Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Backups Narrow Raven [collapse]

Rules Order of night actions: Doctor, song vendor, edelwood turning, motion detecting , kills Ties will result in no kill. Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or quote directly from private chats without permission from the mod. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Monday, October 24 at 5 PM MDT.

