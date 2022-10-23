Sunday Food Thread Attends a Wedding, 10/23

Today is the day my nephew gets married and it’s a big event. But besides all the trappings and dressing up let’s talk about what really matters, the food. There was a check box on our RSVP to select your entree- steak, fish, or vegetarian. My wife is vegetarian but rarely goes for the veggie option, she’s happier with the sides on a meat/fish dish than what most catering menus do to try to fancy up zucchini. I opted for the fish, roasted sea bass with mustard and sherry vinaigrette. The steak offering is a rib-eye with porcini powder that sounds really good but I’m still going for the fish. I’d rather eat lighter at events like these than get myself so stuffed I’m uncomfortable.

At my first wedding we had an afternoon reception with a buffet setup. Carving station, omelet bar, sushi platter, etc. It worked well for us and after leaving the venue the party continued at the neighborhood tavern in proper Chicago fashion. After my second wedding we just went out to a nice dinner with our folks and her (and now my step)sons.

What do you go for at big catered events? Ever been married, what kind of menu did you have at the reception?

