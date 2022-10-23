Favorite Horror Movie / TV Score: The Elite 8

Pour a few out, because one score I thought would make the Final Four, drifts off to oblivion here. The Twilight Zone took an axe, or a mallet, if you prefer the novel, to The Shining, 21 – 12.

Plus, we had another underdog eat it’s competition. Alien eeked out a win over Gremlins just 16 – 13. Suspiria over Stranger Things 21 – 10 was the next closest.

The rest were blowouts, with John Carpenter’s Halloween gutting John Carpenter’s The Fog 29 – 2. And Psycho slashed Candyman 26 – 4.

We have 4 that have had little competition, Halloween, Psycho, The Thing and Jaws, but this round, they will have to fight a little harder to battle…. OTHER EVIL. Let’s see what happens!!!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...