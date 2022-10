From the MeTV website…

“This celebrated sequel to the 1931 classic finds Mary Shelley’s monster alive and well and forcing the good baron to create a mate. Horror film icon Boris Karloff reprises his role as Dr. Frankenstein’s fabled creation and Elsa Lanchester co-stars as his monstrous lady love. Chilling.”

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...