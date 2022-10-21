Werewolf 194: Over the Garden Wolves – Chapter 4

Oh, we’re going to the pasture to meet Adelaide and ask her

If she has a way to send us back where we came from!

I don’t know who she is or how she is or when what why she is

But as for where she is, she is where we will go!

To Adelaide! Adelaide! Come on and join the Adelaide Parade!

Adelaide! To Adelaide! We’re going to Adelaide’s house today!

Night fell once again over the Unknown, but having vanquished the Beast, the darkness did not feel so dark as it once did.

Natsume Takashi, with a gift for seeing the spirits, could feel the souls that lingered in the forest. He wished to comfort them, but it was no use. He had not his Book of Friends to return their names to them, nor any other power to retrieve that which the Beast had taken from them.

He decided to sleep, but unfortunately for him, he did not see the leaves and branches grow within and around him, and thus he would soon join the spirits as the Beast, though long gone, claimed its final victim.

Grumproro/Natsume Takashi has perished. They were a Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town).

The final servant was distraught. Every chance that they had to find someone new to help them carry out the Beast’s will was dashed at every possible moment. With their master gone, the sight of the edelwood trees, their purpose, it all felt too much sometimes.

They saw the lumberjane, with an axe next to her, and thought that maybe, just maybe, they could find one small bit of satisfaction in this cruel world. They attacked her before she had a chance to strike back.

To the servant’s dismay, there was nothing else hiding behind her freckles and red hair.

Lamb Dance/Wendy Corduroy has perished. They were a Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town).

The axe the servant was looking for, as it so happened, was in the hands of another, who had their eye on a few million folk who were probably the furthest from home compared to everyone else.

A distinctly accented voice called out to them, “You need help there, mate?”

“Not from you, servants,” they replied with a gruff voice. “You want to get back Down Under? I’ll send you down under!”

And with the swing of the axe, down did the Aussies go under the blade of vengeance. But there was no black oil to be found.

MacCrocodile/Adelaide has perished. They were a Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town).

A new day arrived, and the remaining lost souls would reconvene again, hoping to extinguish any traces of the darkness, and to not lose any hope that they still possessed.

Roles 8 Town Lost Souls of the Unknown (vanilla town) – have no power except their vote and their hope. Will win when the Beast and his servants are defeated and the Woodsman’s win condition does not interfere. Wirt (song vendor) – makes a mixtape on cassette and gives said cassette to someone each night. Greg (doctor) – Can protect someone using his Candy Camouflage, which keeps them from being killed or from being turned into an edelwood tree (note: if Greg’s target was selected by the Beast the previous night, Greg cannot stop the result of RNG). Can target themselves but cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Beatrice (motion detector) – Can see if someone was involved in a night action (will not be told whether that person performed the night action or was the one the night action was performed on, nor will they be told how many night actions they were involved with). 1 Wolf The Beast – Turns lost souls into edelwood trees (see below). The Beast is invulnerable to all night actions for the first night. He cannot carry out the wolf kill at any point during the game. Servant of the Beast – Follow the Beast’s commands, and carry out the night kill. They cannot turn anyone into an edelwood tree at any point during the game. Edelwood turning: On day 1, the wolves will select a lost soul to be turned into an edelwood tree. The following night, that soul will either become a servant of the Beast (be recruited by the wolves) or die, which will be determined by RNG. All town players (including roled town players) are eligible for recruitment and will not be informed of being turned until they are recruited or dead (if the Woodsman is picked, nothing will happen). Starting night 1, the wolves will choose to either turn someone into an edelwood tree (the effects of which will be determined the following night) or kill someone–they cannot do both on the same night. 1 Independent Woodsman (SK) – Lives to chop down the edelwood trees, and to defeat the Beast. The Woodsman will win and leave the game if they kill the Beast–if the Beast is the last wolf left and the Woodsman kills him, the Woodsman will win alone. If the Beast is daykilled, the Woodsman will win when they are the last one standing. [collapse]

Players Josephus Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Sic Servant of the Beast (wolf) Abby Owen Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Lamb Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Mac Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Cork Goat Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Nate Lindsay The Beast (wolf) Gramps Queequeg Cop Ralph Beatrice (town motion detector) Emm Marlowe Pablo Pizazzo Kate the Great Grumproro Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Backups Narrow Raven [collapse]

Rules Order of night actions: Doctor, song vendor, edelwood turning, motion detecting , kills Ties will result in no kill. Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or quote directly from private chats without permission from the mod. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Saturday, October 22 at 7 PM MDT.

