The Night Thread Supports the NAHPI

The North American Hallowe’en Prevention Initiative was a non-profit organization dedicated to combatting the terrors afflicting the US and Canada every October 31st.

To raise global awareness of our plight, the NAHPI released a fund-raising single in 2005 called “Do They Know It’s Hallowe’en?” A number of prominent artists donated their time and talent to the project, including Karen O, Feist, Beck, Thurston Moore, Jenny Lewis, and David Cross. The music video created for the track is linked below.

Sadly, the plague of Halloween has only spread since the release of the song. Its grip on North America has never been stronger and England, Australia, Japan and Chile have all fallen under its sway. And as for the NAPHI itself, nothing has been heard from them in over fifteen years. It can only be assumed that the forces of darkness have revenged themselves on the brave men and women who sought to free us from the living nightmare known as Halloween.

Stay safe, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...