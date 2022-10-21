Job Rants Thread – 10/21/2022 – Vindication

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

You know, I’ve said before that there are days where I’ve wracked my brain wondering if I did the right thing in deciding to resign, That even though I wasn’t happy, I was a fool for turning down a “sure thing” job, and financial security in favor of potentially improving, if not my general life status, then at least my mental state.

It then gladdens my heart to inform you that, after this week, those doubts are utterly, and completely gone. And why, with one week left on the books, is my head suddenly clear?

My boss is quitting, too.

I know! Crazy, right? Well workcados, you don’t know the half of it. You see, this boss of mine isn’t just another supervisor; oh no. No, he, along with Yours Truly, are the last of the original crew who signed on a decade ago for our initial contract. That means that, everything I’ve seen, he’s seen, too. Everything I’ve ranted about? He’s felt the same. Every promotion opportunity? …Okay, well, he’s got me beat, there. But only because, in truth, I never wanted his job in a million years. Also, I really don’t test well, even the best of circumstances. And he also has a better, more responsible attitu–anyway, mostly, it’s the first bit.

But yeah. You don’t know him, obviously; but trust me when I say, without him, that house of cards will fall within a very short time. Me, you lose a some experience, emergency go-to decision-making powers, and some funny stories. Him? You lose a linchpin of the office; a guy who knows how to get things done, even when he doesn’t know what he’s doing. We haven’t always been on the same page, I’ll admit, but I always respected his ability to keep it all moving when things were at their worst. Frankly, if I hadn’t already tendered my resignation, this right here would have spurred me to do it. Speaking plainly, I don’t envy my co-workers for what they will have to deal with in the coming months, and take no pleasure in imagining it. If nothing else, however, I still believe in both the crew, and our office’s mission; so I’ll be pulling for them. But really, I’m not optimistic.

I do, however, remain feeling vindicated.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: When your boss quits, there’s a good chance they know something you don’t. Recall the old expression about rats fleeing a sinking ship.

