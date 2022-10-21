Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 21

Here are the players for today’s Jeopardy! Second Chance, the conclusion of a two-game competition with the winner getting an invite to the ToC:

Molly, a CPA, enters this game with $15,600 earned yesterday;

Jessica, a statistical research specialist, carries over a score of $28,600; and

James, a naval aviator, leads the way into today’s game with $30,929.

Jeopardy!

AMERICAN HISTORY // TEAM NAMES VIA OTHER NAMES // IN THE BIBLE BOOK // FROM C TO D // SHAVE & A HAIRCUT // 2 BITS

DD1 – $800 – AMERICAN HISTORY – In 1840 a U.S. judge ruled the unwilling passengers on this ship were kidnap victims, not merchandise (James won $1,200 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: James $1,200, Jessica $4,800, Molly $2,600.

Scores going into DJ: James $3,600, Jessica $4.600, Molly $2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

SO YOU BLEW IT THE FIRST TIME // MOVIE & TV DIRECTORS // IT’S ALL ABOUT HER // MARSUPIALS // WHY ARE MY PANTS WET? // BEFORE & AFTER

DD2 – $1,200 – SO YOU BLEW IT THE FIRST TIME – Last name of Milton, who moved to Philadelphia in 1976 to start a candy company; that one ended in bankruptcy but another did not (James lost $6,800 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1,600 – IT’S ALL ABOUT HER – Subtitled “Coming of Age in America”: this anthropologist (Jessica added $3,500 to her score of $8,600.)

James had a narrow lead carried over from day one of this two-game affair, but he had a rough go of it today, finishing DJ at just $2,000. This left Jessica in command as she entered FJ at$15,300, with Molly at $10,600.

Final Jeopardy!

19th CENTURY LITERARY CHARACTERS – This character from an 1859 novel symbolizes the fates, who in mythology spin the web of life, measure it & cut it off

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Both James and Molly bet it all and ended at $0, with their two-day scores at $30,929 and $15,600, respectively. Jessica bet $10,000, finishing today at $5,300 for a winning two-day total of $33,900.

Jessica won $35,000 and an invite to the ToC that starts on Oct. 31. James get the second-place award of $20,000, while Molly’s third-place prize is $10,000.

Odds and Ends

FJ wagering strategy: Jessica appeared to be unbeatable going into FJ, because if she wagered $0, her two-day total would have been $43,900, which is more than her opponents could reach even if they doubled up. However, Jessica chose to bet $10,000, which opened the possibility for James or Molly to win it all if they had been correct.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the beard that is named after a Flemish painter is a Van Dyke.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Amistad? DD2 – Who was Hershey? DD3 – Who was Margaret Mead? FJ – Who is Madame Defarge?

