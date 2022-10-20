Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 20

Introducing the players for today’s Jeopardy! Second Chance, the first of a two-game competition with the winner getting an invite to the ToC:

Molly, a CPA, who is doing well for a “dark horse”;

Jessica, a statistical research specialist, has been taking improv classes and was ready for her “yes, and…”; and

James, a naval aviator, has the reputation of the Navy riding on his performance.

Jeopardy!

SOUTHERN CITIES // PHOBIAS // A MATTER OF WIFE & DEATH // 4-LETTER FOOD & DRINK // STRONG WORDS // MEDICAL DRAMA

DD1 – $600 – SOUTHERN CITIES – This largest Kentucky city was named for a king of France (Jessica won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: James $7,000, Jessica $7,600, Molly $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORICAL WEAR // POETS & POETRY // IT HAS A NAME // CROSSWORD CLUES “M” // THERE’S A SEQUEL // MEDICAL DRAMA

DD2 – $1,600 – HISTORICAL WEAR – In 1921 he ditched Western suits for a shawl & a loincloth called a dhoti (James added $4,699 to his total of $6,600 vs. $7,600 for Jessica.)

DD3 – $2,000 – POETS & POETRY – It begins, “Of man’s first disobedience, and the fruit of that forbidden tree whose mortal taste brought death into the world…” (James dropped $2,569 from his score of $16,899 vs. $7,600 for Jessica.)

Jessica swept a category about phobias and had a small lead after round one, then James had a strong DJ round to take first position into FJ at $19,930 vs. $15,600 for Jessica and $10,400 for Molly.

Final Jeopardy!

INTERNATIONAL BORDERS – 2 of the 3 countries that share land borders with Russia & China

Everyone was correct on FJ. James improved by $10,999 to $30,929, Jessica added $13,000 to finish with $28,600, and Molly won $5,200 to end at $15,600. Those scores will be added to tomorrow’s totals to determine the winner of the ToC invite.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: No one knew the recent ABC medical drama set at St. Bonaventure Hospital is “The Good Doctor”, or the 2011 “Part 2” that was the 8th film in a series is “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”.

Ken’s Korner: At the top of the show, Ken revealed the cash payouts for the three remaining players, with third place getting $10K, second receiving $20K and the winner getting $35K.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Louisville? DD2 – Who was (Mahatma) Gandhi? DD3 – What is “Paradise Lost”? FJ – What are (two of) Mongolia, North Korea and Kazakhstan?

