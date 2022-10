Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Today feels like a good day for a chill, upbeat song with city pop vibes. Specifically, Deep Sea Diving Club’s new single featuring one of my favorites, Toki Asako. Check it out!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

