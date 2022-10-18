Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 18

Day two of Jeopardy! Second Chance features these contestants:

Molly Karol, a CPA, felt the call to return to the show was a “breath of fresh air” during difficult times;

Tracy Pitzel, an accountant, warns about her second appearance, “Don’t call it a comeback”; and

Erica Weiner-Amachi, an elementary teacher, is back with “newer, woker” glasses.

Jeopardy!

5-LETTER PLACES // CELEBRITIES // AMERICANA // _ & _ // ASTRONOMY // “LEFT”, “RIGHT” OR “CENTER”

DD1 – $800 – AMERICANA – This 1943 song helped give an iconic female factory worker her name (Erica added $800 to her score of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Erica $2,800, Tracy $5,400, Molly $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC TREASURES OF EGYPT // BROADWAY // PRESIDENTIAL SPEECHES // FRENCH LITERATURE // MEASURING UP// PHRASES OF HELLO AND GOODBYE

DD2 – $1,600 – PRESIDENTIAL SPEECHES – “We have now lived almost 50 years under the Constitution framed by the sages & patriots of the Revolution” (Molly moved into a close second by adding $3,000 to her total of $3,400.)

DD3 – $1,200 – FRENCH LITERATURE – A line from this play says, “He carries a nose — ah, good my lords, what a nose is his!” (Molly added $3,000 to her third-place score of $4,800 to take second behind Erica at $10,400.)

Molly was in third position both times when she found the DDs in DJ, was correct on both, but didn’t have quite enough to catch Erica, who led into FJ at $12,800 vs. $11,400 for Molly and $6,600 for Tracy.

Final Jeopardy!

LANDMARKS OF SCIENCE – Clones of an original one of these grow outside the math faculty at Cambridge University & in the President’s garden at M.I.T.

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Molly wisely made a small wager of just $1,801 and advanced with $9,599 when it was revealed that Erica made an $11,000 bet.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In the category _ & _, no one knew the Sparrow killed Cock Robin with a bow & arrow.

DD wagering strategy: If Molly had bet her entire $4,800 on DD3, she would have had first place going into FJ instead of Erica. However, as it played out with FJ being a Triple Stumper, Molly was better off going into it in second place.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Rosie the Riveter? DD2 – Who was Andrew Jackson? DD3 – What is “Cyrano de Bergerac”? FJ – What is apple tree?

