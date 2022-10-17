Weekly Video Games Thread Wants Some Spooky Music

Welcome, one and all, to this quite spooky Weekly Video Games Thread.
It’s time for that stock prompt where I ask for your favorite video game tunes. This time: favorite spooky songs in games. I’m thinking that this can cover evocative music in horror games, the theme for a “scary”-themed platformer level, or the music used by non-horror games to craft a distinct horror experience. Basically, if it’s got some monsters or ghosts or a creepy mansion, it counts.
Some of my favorite scary game tunes
- Banjo-Kazooie, “Mad Monster Mansion” (and its Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remix)
- Bloodborne, “Hail the Nightmare”
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, “Goliath”
- Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, “Mad Forest” (and its Castlevania Judgment remix—I was shocked and delighted that it got into Smash)
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, “Lost Painting”
- Deadly Premonition, “Underground”
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses, “Shambhala”
- Ghost ‘n Goblins, “Stage Theme 01”
- Kingdom Hearts, “Halloween Battle”
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land, “Invasion at the House of Horrors”
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, “Majora’s Theme”
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, “Forest Temple”
- Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, “Treacherous Mansion”
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, “Luigi’s Mansion”
- Paper Mario, “Forever Forest Theme”
- Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire, “Mt. Pyre”
- Resident Evil 2 (2019), “Saudade”
- Resident Evil 4, “Infiltration”
- Resident Evil Village, “Crisis”
- The Sexy Brutale, “Shattered Hope Tequila Belle’s Theme”
- Shovel Knight, “La Danse Macabre (Lich Yard)”
- Sonic Adventure 2, “A Ghost’s Pumpkin Soup (Pumpkin Hill)”
- Super Mario Galaxy, “Waltz of the Boos”
- Super Mario Odyssey, “Bonneton”
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl, “Ashley’s Song”
- Zombies Ate my Neighbors, “Pyramid of Fear”
And while you’re answering this prompt, what was your weekend of playing like?