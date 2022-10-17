Weekly Video Games Thread Wants Some Spooky Music

Welcome, one and all, to this quite spooky Weekly Video Games Thread.

It’s time for that stock prompt where I ask for your favorite video game tunes. This time: favorite spooky songs in games. I’m thinking that this can cover evocative music in horror games, the theme for a “scary”-themed platformer level, or the music used by non-horror games to craft a distinct horror experience. Basically, if it’s got some monsters or ghosts or a creepy mansion, it counts.

Some of my favorite scary game tunes

And while you’re answering this prompt, what was your weekend of playing like?

