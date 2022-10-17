Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 17

Here are today’s contestants for the first game of Jeopardy! Second Chance:

Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist, saw her previous appearance as a Space Camp experience;

Aaron Gulyas, a community college history instructor, didn’t want to see any sports clues; and

Cindy Zhang, a user experience designer, is a Jeopardy! Honors winner for best signature.

Jeopardy!

LITERARY FIRST LINES // AN IMPRESSIVE VOCABULARY // WORLD FACTS // COMMON BONDS // LYRICALLY YOURS // SKIN CARE FROM A TO Z WITH MICHAEL STRAHAN

DD1 – $1,000 – WORLD FACTS – Much of this tiny country that’s surrounded by another is located on Mount Titano (Cindy lost $2,800 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Cindy $2,000, Aaron $3,000, Jessica $5,400.

Double Jeopardy!

ACTORS GET THEIR ROLES MIXED UP // “IF” AT FIRST… // ANAGRAMS // HERE’S YOUR SCIENCE PRIZE // TRYING TO GET SOME WORKS DONE // BUT I HAVE THIS HISTORIC MEETING

DD2 – $1,600 – “IF” AT FIRST… – The Department of Homeland Security designates Sept. 25 as awareness day for this 6-word reminder to report suspicious activity (Jessica added $2,500 to her leading score of $6,200.)

DD3 – $1,200 – TRYING TO GET SOME WORKS DONE – From Rubens & his workshop, “The Lion Hunt”, “The Tiger Hunt” & this Roman goddess “& Her Nymphs on the Hunt” (Aaron dropped $3,000 from his total of $4,200 vs. $12,300 for Jessica.)

Everyone had a chance at a DD, but only Jessica was correct and went on to a runaway at $17,100 vs. $6,800 for Cindy and $2,800 for Aaron.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS ANIMALS – In September 1964 the New York Times announced the passing of this pet, a gift, “used as a symbol of honesty in 1952”

Jessica and Aaron were correct on FJ, with Jessica adding $3,000 to advance with a score of $20,100. Jessica will return later this week to face the winners from the next two games in a two-game contest with an invite to the ToC on the line.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the actor who played half of a legendary outlaw duo and later took “to the ice for the Charlestown Chiefs” was Paul Newman.

This day in shilling: Michael Strahan presented a category and not only got in his own plug for his line of skin care products, Ken mentioned it again upon completion of the category.

One more thing: Cindy and Aaron, who finished second and third respectively, took home the standard $2,000 and $1,000 prizes.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is San Marino? DD2 – What is “If you see something, say something”? DD3 – Who is Diana? FJ – Who was Checkers?

