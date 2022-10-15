Favorite Horror Movie / TV Score – Round of 32

Since this didn’t get much interest, I decided to narrow it down to the top 32, and the lower ones still only got 5 votes, and one of those was Me!

Now to start stabbing away at the victims. The two Nightmare movies are up against each other. The Twilight Zone was the highest ranking TV show, but is up against an Indy Classic. Two of my personal favorite scores, period, are attacking each other, Jaws versus Cape Fear. I will pour one out for the loser of that one.

John Carpenter has not one, not two, but three separate scores on the tournament itself, and why the sequels to one of them keeps changing the score I don’t know.

Let’s find out who will survive to the next round, shall we?

