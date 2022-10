Hello And welcome back to Fridays! It’s almost Halloween!!! I’m excited!

I’m writing this super late and I’m barely awake so I’m missing an artist this week I’m sorry! I’ll pop up with them in the comments and update the playlist though so look out for that.

REMEMBER GIFTMAS SIGN UPS END TODAY AT NOON CHICAGO TIME SO YOUR TIME IS ALMOST UP!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...