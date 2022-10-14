Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 14

Introducing today’s contestants:

Marianne, an intermediate French and religion teacher, got yelled at for picking an orange;

Rhianan, a hospitality worker, took a potentially uncomfortable bath in the Amazon River; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, as a child wondered why Jeopardy! players cared about Nixon and Kissinger (and still does). Cris is a 10-day champ with winnings of $333,723.

Jeopardy!

THE BODY HUMAN // ALL EARS // STORIES WITH HEART // 2 “I”s // POKER HANDS // THAT MOVIE’S GOT LEGS

DD1 – $1,000 – 2 “I”s – Fats, waxes & oils are classified as these (Rhianan won $400 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Cris $10,800, Rhianan $1,200, Marianne $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

ISLAND COUNTRIES // 9-LETTER WORDS // AVANT-GARDE ART // “P”OTPOURRI // THE 7th CENTURY// TV AS OF LATE

DD2 – $2,000 – ISLAND COUNTRIES – The Sinhalese people make up about 3/4 of its population (With a lead of over $12,000, Cris added $3,000 to his total of $15,200.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE 7th CENTURY – 664’s Synod of Whitby in England standardized the calculation of this holy day based on a lunar calendar (On the very next clue after DD2, Cris added $1,800 to his score of $18,200.)

Cris was up by $8,000 by the end of round one despite not finding the first DD, and kept pouring it on from there, running two categories and entering FJ at $35,200 vs. $5,200 for Rhianan and $3,200 for Marianne.

Final Jeopardy!

AUTHORS – Featuring a statue of a man escaping his grave, his tomb in Amiens contrasts with the title of his 1864 adventure novel

Everyone was incorrect on FJ as Cris thought of the right response, but too late. Cris dropped $12,221 to win with $22,979 for an 11-day total of $356,702. Cris will now take a break as Jeopardy! Second Chance, a two-week event, begins on Monday.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: For a rather undervalued top-row clue, no one knew the “Million Dollar Legs” (all 4 of them) in a 1939 Betty Grable film were found on a race horse.

Clue selection strategy: Note that even for a category as perfect for Cris as POKER HANDS, after scoring on the bottom three clues with his first selections, he searched elsewhere for the DD, then came back to it later and swept the category.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are lipids? DD2 – What is Sri Lanka? DD3 – What is Easter? FJ – Who was Verne?

