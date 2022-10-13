The Avocado Parenting Thread Showcases!

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

If you or someone you know is having trouble finding a Covid vaccine for a small child, check out this crowd-sourced map of possible locations:

Vaccines Under 5 Map

This week, let’s talk about Art Projects.

(Suggested by Nudeador)

Your kid brings home an art project they’re so very proud of and wants you to stick it on the refrigerator…which is already covered with the art projects of the past. Of course you don’t want to toss their masterpiece, but you need to move some of this stuff off the fridge!



How do you manage to curate the art?

(Feel free to post about things unrelated as well, the prompt is just a suggestion.)

