Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 13

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Andrew, an options trader, helps students prepare to get into college;

Zack, a contracting officer, woke up to cattle going down his street; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, seems to be a soccer jinx. Cris is a nine-day champ with winnings of $313,323.

Jeopardy!

WEIRD SCIENCE // THAT’S THEIR SPORT // LOOKING SHARP!// HODGEPOURRIPODGE // THE REST, AS THEY SAY… // IS HISTORY

DD1 – $800 – WEIRD SCIENCE – Some scientists think Uranus’ atmosphere may compress carbon atoms into these, putting the ice in ice giant (Cris doubled up to $2,800.)

Scores going into DJ: Cris $8,600, Zack $2,400, Andrew $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

WHERE ON EARTH? // I GOT THE PART! // TUDOR TIMES // THE AUTOMOTIVE WORLD // AFTER SCHOOL // PONY TALES

DD2 – $1,600 – TUDOR TIMES – Alas, my love, it’s probably not true that Henry VIII wrote this song, which actually dates from later in the Tudor era (Cris dropped $5,000 from his total of $11,000 vs. $3,400 for Andrew.)

DD3 – $1,200 – PONY TALES – Mollie, who misses wearing ribbons in her mane & eating sugar cubes, represents the petite bourgeoisie in this novel (Cris added $4,800 to his score of $15,200 vs. $7,600 for Zack.)

Cris found all three DDs but turned in a rare miss on DD2, so the chance for a runaway came down to the very last clue, which Cris was able to secure and lead into FJ at $20,400 vs. $10,000 for Zack and $5,400 for Andrew.

Final Jeopardy!

DOCUMENTARIES – In this 1970 film, Max Yasgur says, “I’m a farmer…I don’t know how to speak to 20 people…let alone a crowd like this”

Cris and Zack were correct on FJ. Cris didn’t wager anything and his $20,400 win brought him to a 10-day total of $333,723.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the sharp object in Aesop’s tale of Androcles is a thorn.

Clue selection strategy: After Cris missed DD2, Zack needed to find DD3 to have a major chance to pull the upset, but lost some realistic opportunities to do so by choosing top-row clues. DD3 eventually went to Cris and was crucial to building his runaway.

Ken’s Korner: He opened the show by noting to that point, Cris had found 20 out of 27 DDs, and had only missed two of them.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are diamonds? DD2 – What is “Greensleeves”? DD3 – What is “Animal Farm”? FJ – What is “Woodstock”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...