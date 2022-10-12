Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 23

Group 21 Results!



Spoiler 52.94% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Vagrant Song (Deep South) 52.94% Hades In the Blood 52.94% Mad Rat Dead Mad Rat, Alive? 47.06% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Stitches of Steel 47.06% No Straight Roads Four Plus 47.06% No Straight Roads vs. 1010 (Rock Version) 41.18% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(THREONINE)- [Rikako Watanabe] 41.18% Kingdom Hearts III Critical Crossroad 41.18% TumbleSeed Seed Shop 41.18% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 11th Street – FATAL FURY WILD AMBITION 41.18% Paradise Killer End of the world 35.29% Murder by Numbers Turning Tides 35.29% Style Savvy: Styling Star Flying Shiny Day (JP) [Keita Miyoshi; Singer: Nanase Hirokawa] 35.29% CrossCode Hack Your Way! 29.41% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Primrose 29.41% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia The Voice that Calls You 29.41% A Plague Tale: Innocence Adulthood 23.53% Trails of Cold Steel IV Robust One 23.53% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS Shoot’Em All [Manabu Namiki] 11.76% Little Nightmares Six’s Theme Part II 11.76% Team Sonic Racing Green Light Ride 11.76% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! Catography #1: The Village 11.76% Far: Lone Sails First Glimpse 5.88% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Rouge [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 23 will be active until Thursday October 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 24 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 23 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(41-50) Group 41 Group 42 Group 43 Group 44 Group 45 Group 46 Group 47 Group 48 Group 49 Group 50 [collapse]

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 23 is open until Thursday October 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

