30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 12: Halloween Music

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to delve into the realm of spooky tunes. There’s a fair bit of variety to this over the years, including some pop hits, and we want to know your favorite and which track has just left you angry when it comes up?

Bonus Prompt: What’s your favorite track from Nightmare Before Christmas?

