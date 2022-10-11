Musicals Thread (Casting Call)

Welcome to the Musicals Thread, the Avocado’s space for anything and everything related to musical theatre! Every month I’ll post a discussion prompt, but please feel free to comment on other topics, from new discoveries to old favorites. If you have ideas for future prompts or would like to write a feature for the thread, let me know!

It’s October, we have to talk about Sweeney Todd again!

Just kidding – though my topic for this month was inspired by very exciting news about an upcoming production of the show. Josh Groban is set to star in the title role beginning next March: https://www.msn.com/en-au/entertainment/other/josh-groban-to-star-in-sweeney-todd-broadway-revival/ar-AA11y2W3 I would not have expected this casting but am all for it – I can’t wait to hear his powerful voice take on Sweeney’s rage, interspersed with more tender moments of mourning his lost family.

What are the best, worst, or weirdest casting choices you’ve seen? Did a performer’s strengths align perfectly with their role? Did they reveal previously unknown talents? Or was it all a huge mistake? How did it affect the rest of the cast or the show in general?

Alternatively, if you could pick any actor for any role, who would it be? I personally would love to see Patti LuPone as grand dame of Moscow Marya Dmitryevna in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.

