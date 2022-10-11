Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 11

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Mike, a meat cutter, included Ken in his “My Hero” montage video;

Marsha, an executive assistant to the principal, sees 4-leaf clovers; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, knows being an underachiever his its advantages. Cris is a seven-day champ with winnings of $221,901.

Jeopardy!

CLASSIC SITCOMS BY EPISODE TITLE // POLISH HISTORY // THE WAIT OF THE WORLD // SUBTITLED NONFICTION // WHERE IN THE HOUSE? // IT’S JUST A GEOMETRIC FIGURE OF SPEECH

DD1 – $600 – WHERE IN THE HOUSE? – In 2020 the socially conscious Houston Assoc. of Realtors dropped this 2-word term for where the head of the house sleeps (Cris doubled up to $9,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Cris $12,000, Marsha -$400, Mike $4,800.

Double Jeopardy!

SCIENCE GRAB BAG // BABY NAMES: TOP 25 OF 1922 // OLD WORDS // IT’S A “BIG” PLACE // THE TEMPLES IN JERUSALEM // BROADWAY ROCKS

DD2 – $1,600 – SCIENCE GRAB BAG – Ceres & Pallas are found between the orbits of these 2 planets (Cris added $11,000 to his total of $12,400 vs. $8,400 for Mike.)

DD3 – $2,000 – OLD WORDS – Meaning to consecrate or make holy, it was around for nearly a millennium before it appeared in the Gettysburg Address (Mike doubled up to $23,200 vs. $29,800 for Cris.)

Cris recognized he had a strong opponent in Mike and made a big move on DD2 to open a large lead. Mike then found DD3 and went all-in to make it a contest again, with Cris leading into FJ at $37,400 vs. $26,800 for Mike and $1,600 for Marsha.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS SHIPS – Its wreck was discovered in 1989, 48 years after it had been sunk & 91 years after the man it was named for had died

Only Cris was correct on FJ, adding $16,201 to win with $53,601 for an eight-day total of $275,502.

Note that Mike, by betting $18,200, significantly decreased his chances of winning as he forced himself to be correct on FJ to have a chance. With a much smaller wager, Mike could have won if Cris missed without having to be correct himself.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In IT’S A “BIG” PLACE, fans of Burl Ives should know the Utah formation named after a song about a hobo living the sweet life is Big Rock Candy Mountain.

Clue selection strategy: Marsha and Mike opened DJ by selecting top-row clues and finishing a pop music category. When Cris finally got control of the board, he went directly to the $1,600 clue in the science category and found DD2. Cris has a strong awareness of where the DDs are more likely to be located, and it paid off for him here.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is master bedroom? DD2 – What are Mars and Jupiter? DD3 – What is hallow? FJ – What is the Bismarck?

