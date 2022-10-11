Director Profile: John Ford

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… John Ford.

Highly recommended: The Informer, Stagecoach, Young Mr. Lincoln, The Grapes of Wrath, How Green Was My Valley, They Were Expendable, My Darling Clementine, Fort Apache, She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, Wagon Master, The Quiet Man, The Searchers (top 100), The Wings of Eagles, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, How the West Was Won (partially directed by Ford), 7 Women

Recommended: The Iron Horse, 3 Bad Men, Pilgrimage, The Lost Patrol, The Whole Town’s Talking, The Hurricane, The Long Voyage Home, The Battle of Midway (short film), 3 Godfathers, Rio Grande, The Sun Shines Bright, The Long Gray Line, Mister Roberts (partially directed by Ford)

Worth a look: Kentucky Pride, Hangman’s House, Men Without Women, Judge Priest, Steamboat Round the Bend, Mary of Scotland, Drums Along the Mohawk, Tobacco Road, Women in Defense (short film), December 7th (short film, partially directed by Ford), The Last Hurrah, The Horse Soldiers, Sergeant Rutledge, Two Rode Together, Donovan’s Reef, Cheyenne Autumn

Approach with caution: Arrowsmith

Not recommended: The Black Watch, Born Reckless

Next week’s director is… Brian De Palma!

