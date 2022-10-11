30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 11: The Torture Horror Zone

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to delve into the realm of what’s called “torture porn” horror. There’s always been some form of this with horror but it took a few steps in a much more distinct form during the 2000s. What are the projects that showcase the best of this part of the genre and what are the worst?

Bonus Prompt: What crosses the line for you?

