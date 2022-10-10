Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 21

Group 19 Results!



Spoiler 64.71% Part Time UFO Treasure Island Ruins 52.94% DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Starry Sky’s Goodnight (Ne0 Version) 47.06% Panzer Paladin Catacombs 41.18% Death Stranding Cargo High [Joel Corelitz] 41.18% Mega Man 11 Bounce Man 41.18% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Indomitable 35.29% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Dangertek 35.29% Steamworld Dig 2 Precipice 35.29% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Big Wave Beach 35.29% The Pathless The Cold Has Cured All Generosity 35.29% World of Horror Seaside Combat 35.29% Ash of Gods: Redemption The Highlanders Waltz 35.29% Sonic Forces Sunset Heights 29.41% Trails of Cold Steel IV Towards that Land 29.41% Iron Harvest Piosenka Poci-Gowa, the Train Song 29.41% Spiritfarer Oxbury [Max LL] 29.41% Risk of Rain 2 A Glacier Eventually Farts (And Don’t You Listen to the Song of Life) 23.53% A Way Out Farmstead 23.53% Trails of Cold Steel III Solid as the Rock of Juno 17.65% Eliza Dread 17.65% Paper Mario: The Origami King Tranquil Pipes Teahouse 17.65% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The King of Lions 11.76% Mutazione Day Two Suite 5.88% The Long Dark Things of the Old World [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday October 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 20 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday October 11th at 10:00PM Pacific

