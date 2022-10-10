30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 10: The Unintentional Scare

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to delve into the realm of the unintentional scare! Sometimes there are moments in these kinds of works where it just sets you on edge in a way it doesn’t for most other people, or just something about the scene unnerves in a significant way. You can also include movies that weren’t made to be scary per se but definitely scarred your childhood.

Bonus Prompt: What unintentional scare turned into laughter to deal with it?

