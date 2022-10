Happy Thursday, folks. What games are you playing and what do you think of them?

As a bonus prompt, tell us about your favorite video game pets/sidekicks. Credit to Blargg for the prompt! (the last two weeks of WGT2 prompts were respectively proposed by ComradeQuestion and LittleMac – sorry for the lack of attribution)

Finally, don’t miss this week’s great video game content from The Avocado:

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...