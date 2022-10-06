Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 6

Introducing today’s contestants:

Jeff, a professor of theatre, knows about speech training for actors;

Jo, a retired IT project manager, is reading Agatha Christie in order; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, has a wonderful partner who puts up with his Jeopardy! obsession. Cris is a four-day champ with winnings of $111,058.

Jeopardy!

WORD PUZZLES // BOOKS & AUTHORS // MUSICAL ALTER EGOS // U.S. DIPLOMACY // ALL HANDS // PRETTY CRAFTY

DD1 – $1,000 – BOOKS & AUTHORS – In “The Family Chao”, author Lan Samantha Chang reimagined this Dostoyevsky classic using a Chinese-American family (Cris doubled up to $6,800.)

Scores going into DJ: Cris $10,800, Jo $1,800, Jeff $1,600.

Double Jeopardy!

U.K. GEOGRAPHY // WOMEN IN THE ARTS // PHYSICS // UNION PEOPLE // HISTORICAL TV ROLES // INSIGNIFICANT IDIOMS

DD2 – $1,600 – HISTORICAL TV ROLES – Tom Beringer as Theodore Roosevelt in the 1997 miniseries named for this regiment (On the first clue of DJ, Jeff added $1,500 to his total of $1,600.)

DD3 – $1,600 – UNION PEOPLE – In 2021 teachers’ union head Randi Weingarten seconded the nomination when Liz Shuler became this federation’s first female pres. (Cris dropped $5,200 from his score of $17,600 vs. $5,100 for Jeff.)

Cris opened a big early lead as usual, but the game got competitive when he missed DD3, and his string of runaways was broken as Cris led into FJ with $16,800 vs. $12,700 for Jeff and $200 for Jo.

Final Jeopardy!

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNERS – He served as Bishop of Lesotho from 1976 to 1978

Cris and Jo were correct on FJ. It was a good time for Cris to break out of his FJ slump, as he would have lost if he missed, since Jeff wagered $0. Instead, Cris added $8,601 to win with $25,401 for a five-day total of $136,459.

Odds and Ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed four out of five in INSIGNIFICANT IDIOMS, including a top-row clue about something no longer of importance being this type of academic reference “to history”, a footnote.

DD wagering strategy: The wager Cris made on DD3 turned out to be very well-sized, as a tiny bet would not have ended up earning him a runaway, but with the $5,200 bet he made, he would have been impossible to catch if correct, while still maintaining first place into FJ after he missed.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Brothers Karamazov”? DD2 – Who were the Rough Riders? DD3 – What is AFL-CIO? FJ – Who was Desmond Tutu?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...