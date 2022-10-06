Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 19

Group 17 Results!



Spoiler 52.63% Hades Mouth of Styx [Darren Korb] 47.37% Octopath Traveler Daughter of the Dark God 47.37% Risk of Rain 2 Thermodynamic Equilibrium 42.11% Streets of Rage 4 Down the Beatch 42.11% Team Sonic Racing Ocean View 42.11% Dead Cells Clock Tower [Yoann Laulan] 36.84% Nukige Mitai na Shima ni Sunderu Watashi wa Dou Surya Ii Desu ka? THE APPLE IS CAST! 36.84% ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove Back In The Groove (With Vocals) [Greg Johnson, Vocals: Tonez The Prince, Greg Brown] 36.84% Monument Valley 2 All Grown Up 36.84% The Messenger Fire & Earth (Elemental Skylands) 36.84% Persona Q2 Remember, We Got Your Back 36.84% Pit People No Gravity 31.58% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Overlook Interlude (Mountain House) 31.58% Timespinner Mask of Corruption 26.32% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mad Monster Mansion 26.32% Death Stranding A Final Waltz [Ludvig Forssell] 21.05% If Found… If I Could Sleep 21.05% At Least There Is Ceda Cedovic The Elephant’s Foot of Obnoxious Music 15.79% Pokémon Sword and Shield Bede’s Theme 15.79% What Remains of Edith Finch Molly’s Hunger (Monster) 15.79% Trails of Cold Steel IV Ai no Uta 15.79% Wandersong I’m Going With You! 10.53% Genshin Impact This Little Light of Mine 10.53% Shenmue III Shenhua’s House (Night) [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 19 will be active until Sunday October 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 18 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 20 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 19 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 19 is open until Sunday October 9th at 10:00PM Pacific

