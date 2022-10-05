Triviacados: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?
Quiz Type: Classic
Quiz Notes: “Watch out where the huskies go, and don’t you eat that yellow snow.” Frank Zappa had some sage advice there. What other lessons have we learned from music?
Or visit the quiz here.
Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature
If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.