Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 5

Here are today’s contestants:

Francis, a quality assurance technologist, made it into the “one kilo club”;

Tory, a communications and fundraising director, has been to 23 countries, some of which had bad things happen while she was there; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, tries to keep it very safe. Cris is a three-day champ with winnings of $83,458.

Jeopardy!

HELPFUL HISTORIC FIGURES // DAM: NATION (give the nation where the dam is located) // BARTENDING 101 // FIRST EPISODES // IT’S A VERB & A NOUN // YOUR’E ON A ROLL

DD1 – $800 – DAM: NATION – Dez, formerly Pahlavi, but things… changed (On the game’s third clue, Cris doubled up to $3,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Cris $12,200, Tory $1,000, Francis $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

WE RECOGNIZE THE SENATOR // SCIENCE & NATURE // SHORT STORIES & NOVELLAS // WORDS FROM GERMAN // COMPANY TOWNS // YOU’RE IN A ROLE

DD2 (video) – $2,000 – WE RECOGNIZE THE SENATOR – (Shown is a black-and-white photo of a man appearing to be from around the middle of the last century) Officially censured by the Senate, he died in office a few years later (Tory added $2,500 to her total of $2,600 vs. $17,800 for Cris, as the consecutive streak by Cris of finding DDs was stopped at seven.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WORDS FROM GERMAN – This word for a recurring musical theme in an opera or symphony comes partly from German for “lead” (True to how Cris said in the interview that he wants to keep it safe, he wagered just $1,000 from his score of $25,800 with a lead of nearly $20K and was correct.)

Cris had a large lead after round one and his opponents simply couldn’t keep up as Cris scored his fourth consecutive runaway at $28,800 vs. $7,900 for Tory and $5,800 for Francis.

Final Jeopardy!

TRAVEL – The 1948 edition of this publication said, “There will be a day…in the near future when this guide will not have to be published”

Only Tory was correct on FJ, as Cris missed his third FJ in four games. He dropped $1,200 to win with $27,600 for a four-day total of $111,058.

Odds and Ends

Eye errors: No one knew the word for to glance over, & the 7-letter body part you use to do it, is eyeball, or the the membrane of the eye that has no blood vessels and takes oxygen from tears & the air is the cornea.

Judging the producers: Between this game and Sunday’s Celebrity Jeopardy!, this is the second bar-related category they’ve had this week. However, on today’s show Austin wasn’t delivering the clues.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Iran? DD2 – Who was Joseph McCarthy? DD3 – What is leitmotif? FJ – What is the Green Book?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...