WW 193 – Super Smash Wolves: Day 3

Mid-Battle, Mario was distracted on his phone, watching the trailer for his new Hollywood movie “Oh yeah, Mario time!”he said. If he had looked up from his phone, he might have noticed the stealthy assassin making their towards him before it was too late. “Mama mia!”

Marlowe is dead. He was MARIO (Town)

Elsewhere, Princess Zelda was praying to Hylia for a vision of the enemies preying on her allies. Finally, the Goddess showed her something — a divination of her own demise. Zelda had no time to act on this prophecy before it came to pass, as a calamity emerged from the darkness and swallowed her whole.

Queequeg / Finn is dead. She was ZELDA (Town Investigator)

Players MSD – Ness (Town) Flubba April Wasp – Villager (Town) Lindsay Sic – Steve (Town) Hayes Beinggreen Raven Marlowe – Mario (Town) Queequeg – Zelda (Town) Ralph – Inkling (Scum) Grumproro Josephus ByCracky Narrow Side Character Cork [collapse]

Factions 14 8 Super Smash Bros (Town) 3 Puppet Fighters (Scum) 1 Serial Killer [collapse]

Characters These are the 18 Characters Present in this Game. Any powers these characters possess is a secret, and their alignment was assigned at random. Mario – You do not start the game with any special conditions or powers, but this may change with other Players’ actions. Donkey Kong Samus Yoshi Kirby Pikachu Luigi Ness – Each night, you can use PK Flash, which will immobilize another player (Role Blocker). Peach Bowser Zelda – Each night, your Prophetic Visions will provide you alignment info on one player (Investigation). Young Link Villager – If the other players vote to kill you, they will set off a Wasp Nest. You will still die, but one of the players who voted for you will die with you. Wii Fit Trainer Greninja Inkling – Each night, you can splat another player with your Ink. This will have no effect on the player, but they will be told they were Splatted. Your Win-Condition requires to have Inked half the surviving players at the end of the game to win. You can Solo Win if you have Inked all Surviving Players Byleth Steve – Each Night, you’ll be able to build fortifications around another player (Jailer). [collapse]

Rules Traditional werewolf rules apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where rolled players use their powers. Character Assignment: Each Player has been Assigned a Role Based on a Smash Bros. Fighter. These Fighters have different abilities and Win Conditions in some cases. Town/Scum Alignment was assigned at random. Your role is not public info, but there is no rule against you revealing it. Role Play: Role-Playing is Encouraged but Not Required. You may Role-Play as any Character you want. You do not have to Role Play as your assigned Fighter, but you are technically allowed to. Order of Actions: Due to the secrecy of Role Powers, the Order of Night Actions is not public info. Participation: Please try to make a minimum of three posts per day. Do not quote from Private Discord Messages. Do not Edit Comments without permission. If the Vote is Tied at Twilight, we go into Sudden Death Mode, where the next vote cast that breaks the tie will end the Day. If the tie remains unbroken 10 Minutes after Twilight, I will then determine the Death by RNG. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Thursday, Oct. 6th, at 1pm CST.

