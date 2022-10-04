Tuesday’s Politics thread isn’t posting anything about Walker, ok?

I’m just not comfortable with it. Y’all go ahead (within reason and site guidelines), but this train has left the tracks and I am not comfortable rubber-necking this particular scene.

I am EXTRAORDINARILY HERE for all of this particular train wreck. That would be The Idiot’s newest lawsuit. In fact, this header may be nothing but that.

Popehat had some things to say, click through for thread:

This is one of the most shockingly baseless, bad faith, unethical abuses of the judicial system to suppress speech I've ever seen. Absolutely contemptible garbage.https://t.co/7ADoYYTrhD — BrieflyAsABoatHat (@Popehat) October 3, 2022

emptywheel pointed out that Jim Trusty pointed out that they don’t have time for frivolity in the other case he’s working on, and needs more time.

Pope, you're the god on this but you missed how Trusty argued JUST today they don't have time for frivolous things like frivolous things. https://t.co/2rnBseBpS1 — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 3, 2022

Apologies, then. I understand the wave of bullshit one must swim upstream into when reporting on Trump. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 3, 2022

No, he sure hasn’t learned this lesson yet:

Hasn't Trump learned that bringing civil actions will backfire: he now has to testify at a deposition, which is not wise when you are under criminal investigation. And if he takes the 5th, he will lose as he is the plaintiff and has the burden of proof. https://t.co/0DsMUo3tXI — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) October 3, 2022

Also, this whole thread is worthwhile (although has some salty language in it, beware), but the last tweet is a real kicker:

This is a flaming sack of dogshit attached to a $402 check and lobbed at the federal docket.



No actual false statements of fact alleged, no damages pled. Exactly as you'd expect from Trump's legal team of misfit toys.



First Rule 12, then Rule 11, then the 7th circle of hell. — Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) October 3, 2022

So that’s my three-ish tweets. Have a great day everybody. Chins up, chest out, eyes forward. We got this! Everybody behave, no threatening anybody, including Mayor McSquirrel.

