History Thread: Revisiting Things That Are Not

Four years ago, to celebrate Halloween and to take a break from heavier historical writings, I started a limited series called Things That Are Not exploring paranormal hoaxes, myths and other stories that have been debunked. I’ve revisited this series occasionally over time, expanding to include general historical myths, urban legends and misconceptions that aren’t necessarily Fortean in nature.

These articles are probably the most fun things I’ve written for this site, and I’m glad many of you have enjoyed them. Since I didn’t have time to put together a new article this week, here’s a list of the pieces I’ve written so far. October is looking pretty busy but hopefully I’ll have time to add one or two to this list before the spooky season concludes.

Enjoy and see you in the comments.

