October 2022 TV Preview – Network & Cable

ABC

Alaska Daily

The series follows Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

Starring: Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Meredith Holzman, Grace Dove, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, Craig Frank

Premieres October 6th

CBS

East New York

East New York follows Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York – a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist her methods of leadership. Her team includes her mentor, shrewd veteran two-star Chief John Suarez; Marvin Sandeford, a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood; Tommy Killian, a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; Capt. Stan Yenko, Haywood’s gregarious and efficient right hand; Crystal Morales, an intuitive detective who can’t be intimidated; Andre Bentley, a trainee from an upper middle-class background; and ambitious patrol officer Brandy Quinlan, the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood’s plan to bridge the gap between police and community. Regina Haywood has a vision: She and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve and protect their community – they’ll also become part of it.

Starring: Amanda Warren, Kevin Rankin, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Lavel Schley, Olivia Luccardi

Premieres October 2nd

The Real Love Boat

The Real Love Boat brings singles together to travel the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including “captain” and “cruise director,” who will be selected from actual Princess crew members, will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ exclusive cruise line partner.

Starring: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell, Ezra Freeman, Matt Mitcham, Paolo Arrigo

Quick Thoughts: At least the Romijn-O’Connells got to go on a cruise.

Premieres October 5th

Fire Country

Fire Country Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Starring: Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer

Premieres October 7th

The CW

Family Law

Family Law centers around Abigail Bianchi, a high-paid personal-injury lawyer who’s good at blaming others – particularly when it comes to her own problems. After Abby’s husband kicks her out of the family home because of her drinking, she goes on a bender, shows up drunk in court and pukes on a client. The law society’s punishment is swift. She’s suspended, fined, and can only practice law again if she finds a senior lawyer who is willing to take her on and mentor her for a one year probationary period. Only one man is willing to take that risk: Harry Svensson, who runs the top family law practice in the city. He also happens to be Abby’s estranged father, who left Abby and her complicated mother for his secretary when Abby was seven. Now, not only does Abby have to work for her father, she also has to work with her half siblings: Daniel, from Harry’s subsequent marriage and Lucy, from Harry’s third marriage. Thus begins the odd dynamic at Abigail’s new workplace. Abby has to try to put her shambles of a life back on track, all while dealing with family on three different levels: Other people’s families in her cases, the family she was born into, and her family: her husband and two children, all of whom she desperately wants back. Abigail not only has to prove herself in a new realm of law; she also has to work with and build relationships with a family she barely knows. Most challenging of all, she must work under the thumb of the man she’s spent a lifetime resenting.

Starring: Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams

Premieres October 2nd

Walker Independence

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW’s current hit series Walker, Walker Independence follows Abby Walker, an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian, a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver, an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai, a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins, a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence’s noble deputy sheriff, Augustus, and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson, who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

Starring: Katherine McNamara, Justin Johnson Cortez, Katie Findlay, Lawrence Kao, Matt Barr, Philemon Chambers, Greg Hovanessian

Premieres October 6th

Professionals

Professionals follows Vincent Corbo, a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical-data satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann, who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila, who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate – all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire. Worse, Corbo must also contend with Swann’s spoiled, troublemaking teen daughter and a rogue Europol agent who is hellbent on busting him for past sins.

Starring: Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, Elena Anaya, Jazzara Jaslyn, Ken Duken

Premieres October 11th

The Winchesters

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father’s past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika and easygoing hunter Carlos to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”) takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John’s mother Millie to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families’ legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

Starring: Drake Rodger, Mary Campbell, Nida Khurshid, Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites, Demetria McKinney, Bianca Kajilich

Premieres October 11th

Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars

In each episode of Magic With The Stars, two celebrities train with professional magicians and compete to create a show-stopping series of magic performances. The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic, which they perform in front of a team of judges led by magician Criss Angel. Only the highest-scoring celebrities will be invited back to the finale where they will compete for the golden wand

Premieres October 22nd

PBS

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine

The latest documentary series by renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Making Black America: Through the Grapevine highlights the vibrant cultural and social spaces at the heart of the African American experience.

Premieres October 4th

Annika

Juggling enigmatic cases while trying to raise her rebellious teenage daughter, Annika Strandhed of Glasgow’s newly-formed Marine Homicide Unit drops literary references, breaks the fourth wall, and keeps viewers riveted through twists and turns galore.

Starring: Nicola Walker, Jamie Sives, Katie Leung, Ukweli Roach

Premieres October 16th

Magpie Murders

n a fresh, beguiling twist on the traditional murder mystery, with a solution that will both astonish and shock viewers, Magpie Murders – adapted from Anthony Horowitz’ bestselling novel by the author himself – centers on book editor Susan Ryeland and the unfinished mystery manuscript featuring her unpleasant, prima donna author’s longtime detective, Atticus Pünd. When Susan attempts to attain the final chapters, she’s plunged into a shocking mystery case of her own – one which will change her life in ways she’d never expected. Artfully weaving between two interlocking time periods, the 1950s and the present day, is sure to delight even the most hard-boiled mystery fan!

Starring: Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan

Premieres October 16th

AMC

Interview With The Vampire

Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, the series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac’s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900’s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat De Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion.

Starring: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, Eric Bogosian, Chris Stack, Kalyne Coleman

Premieres October 2nd

SYFY

Reginald the Vampire

Based on Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire novels, the 10-episode comedy-tinged drama turns traditional vampire tropes on their head while draining the blood from modern-day beauty standards. Newly turned, Reginald crashes into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, where he overcomes obstacles not limited to: A bully boss, falling for a human girl he can’t have, and a vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few powers of his own.

Starring: Jacob Batalon, Mandela Van Peebles, Em Hainem Savannah Basley

Premieres October 5th

MTV

Love at First Lie

The 12-episode competition show allows viewers to play along at home to discover who is in a real relationship and who is fake. Power games test their relationships and give insight into who could be telling the truth or lying through their teeth. At the end of each episode, during the Truth Ceremony, the couples must eliminate who they think is lying about their love from the competition. If they guess correctly and kick out liars, they add $25,000 to the prize fund each time. Only one couple can win and take home the entire prize pot, but will they be lovers, or will they be liars?

Starring: Tori Spelling

Premieres October 12th

Lifetime

Meet Marry Murder

Meet Marry Murder explores several US homicide cases of spouses insidiously killed by their partners. Each story is told by the family, friends, and colleagues who best knew them, and the investigators committed to finding out the truth of twisted lies. With chilling storylines of romance, betrayal and greed, detective intrigue, and more, Meet Marry Murder digs into relationships that have shockingly turned deadly. The series takes a deep dive into several cases and uncovers a world of scenarios that end in murder – from a husband who broadcasts his intent to kill his wife on YouTube, to a woman driven to commit murder for a life insurance payout, and a successful Louisiana attorney slain by the man she met after a car crash brought them together.

Premieres October 3rd

Travel Channel

Urban Legend

This nightmarish anthology series, under the creative guidance of master of horror Eli Roth, showcases classic urban legends as you’ve never seen them before. Based on widely shared “true” stories that happened to a friend of a friend … of a friend, each episode of Urban Legend is a mini-horror film cinematically crafted to deliver a hyper-suspenseful and tension-fueled experience. Featuring lurking psychopaths, murderous mysteries, creepy creatures and twisting tales, these disturbing legends prey on our most deeply embedded fears to shock and terrify.

Premieres October 28th

Cartoon Network

Housing Complex C

Housing Complex C centers on Kimi, who lives in a small housing complex in the sleepy seaside town of Kurosaki. But trouble seems to follow Kimi wherever she goes, and soon, horrific incidents begin to occur… is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?

Premieres October 1st

Showtime

The Lincoln Project

The five-part docuseries follows the members of the Lincoln Project over the course of the 2020 election and its aftermath.

Premieres October 7th

Let the Right One In

Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let the Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.

Starring: Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, Jacob Buster, Nick Stahl

Premieres October 9th

Epix

Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror

Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror revisits the shocks and scares from our favorite iconic cinematic horror moments from the 1930s until today featuring insights from some of the best and most influential filmmakers, producers, and actors working in the genre, as well as experts and historians. The series, narrated by Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), reflects how quintessential horror films have revealed and reflected the real-life scares of the world to the audience, uniting us with shared understanding, catharsis, and entertainment.

Premieres October 2nd

