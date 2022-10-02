30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 2: Let’s Talk John Carpenter

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to delve into the realm of John Carpenter’s works. Considered one of the defining influences on the genre, what are your favorite and least favorite projects and why?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the best movie you’d recommend to someone as their first entry?

Extra Prompt: What’s the dream comeback project/sequel/continuation?

