30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 1: Your First Horror Movie

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new promps that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to delve into what you remember as being your first horror movie. Did it suddenly become your thing that you wanted more of? Were you actually scared? And how does it hold up on revisiting it years later?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the best movie you’d recommend to someone as their first entry?

Extra Prompt: What horror movie do you wish you could see again for the first time?

