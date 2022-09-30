The Friday Politics Thread Made The Right Way

Hello, and welcome back to Fridays! Autumn is really starting to set in at my place finally and I really like it. I finally feel cool outside and can wear my Blazers Jacket. Good stuff. That’s how my week was. How was yours?

This week’s artist is one of hottest up and comers from Australia! It’s Drummer, Producer and Singer G Flip. Flip’s music is energetic and fun to listen to even as they sing about Relationships failing, feeling different from everyone around you, or mixed messages from sexual partners. I find they’re music is broadly appealing sounding and I’d love to hear what y’all think.

That’s all she wrote this week. Please stay away from Poggle’s Grave, Save Squirrel, Thank Headphone Princess for the clam pile, and be Excellent To Each other.

