Job Rants Thread – 9/30/2022 – An Announcement

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

I resigned last week.

There’s really no good way to ease into that statement, is there? It’s been a long time coming, but it’s something that, at long last, needed to be done. I don’t even mean that in an abstract way, either. I submitted my resignation letter that previous Monday, only to find out that my manager would be out sick for two days, only to then proceed to not actually read the damn thing for two more. Hell, it got to the point where I ended up printing another copy and giving it to my direct supervisor just so I could finally be sure that someone would. So, for the three of you actually wondering about that mysterious issue I alluded to, last week, there ya go.

As to the actual reason behind my decision? That’s kind of a loaded answer that I won’t take up space to go over, this week. It disappoints me somewhat to Again, simply, it was time. There was no great flashpoint event that got me to finally make up my mind. (though that waiting period between the letter and the interview did a lot, I feel, to justify my decision) Rather, it was just a lot of smaller things becoming harder to manage together that finally made me hit my limit. I’ll likely go into greater detail as the final weeks pass. But, for now, just know that it was neither a decision I made lightly and, while I am anxious as to what the future will bring, and wish all hell that I didn’t have to feel this way, it’s one that I do not regret. As I said, it needed to happen; because, if it didn’t, nothing else in my life would.

Hope everyone else is doing well, and I hope that, eventually, I will be, too.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: While it’s never an easy decision to make, if you know it’s time to change your work life, trust your instincts. In the end, you’re ultimately the person who can best figure out what works for you.

