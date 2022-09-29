Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Sept. 29

Today’s contestants are:

Sonalee, a life sciences counselor, learned to read from cookbooks;

Moira, an accountant, whose mom was on Jeopardy! in the early 90s and got cool consolation prizes; and

David, an Episcopal priest, wants to start a college fund for his daughter. David is a three-day champ with winnings of $55,799.

Jeopardy!

THE EX-COUNTRY // STAY HEALTHY // MAKING THE ROUNDS // RELIGION // CHARACTERS ON THE TV SHOW // BEASTLY TALK

DD1 – $1,000 – THE EX-COUNTRY – This Central European dual state got divided into 2 new countries in 1918, each keeping half of the original name (Moira won $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: David $6,400, Moira $4,400, Sonalee $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

READING RAINBOW // THE BEATLE’S NON-BEATLES SONG // U.S. COUNTIES // FROM DAWN TO DUSK (between those words in the dictionary) // PIRATES! // THERE’S A PRICE ON MY HEAD

DD2 – $1,200 – U.S. COUNTIES – It’s not only the northernmost section of Texas, it’s the name of the seat of Carson County up there (David added $3.500 to his total of $11,600 vs. $5,200 for Moira.)

DD3 – $800 – READING RAINBOW – In this novel little Pearl tells her mom “The sunshine does not love you… because it is afraid of something on your bosom” (Sonalee, tied for second with $5,200 vs. $19,900 for David, wagered what Ken described as “just $2,000” and missed.)

David had a solid DJ round while his opposition didn’t make major headway, so David scored his third runaway in four games at $22,300 vs. $4,800 for both Moira and Sonalee.

Final Jeopardy!

INNOVATIONS – Seen by a worldwide audience in 1970, black pentagons were added to these to help viewers follow them better on TV

For the second straight game, everyone was incorrect on FJ. David once again made a tiny FJ wager, this time $1, to win with $22,799 for a four-day total of $78,098.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one guessed the reason the British didn’t hang Caribbean pirates Anne Bonny & Mary Read after capturing them in 1720 is that they were pregnant.

One more thing: After the first category of DJ was revealed as READING RAINBOW, I momentarily wondered if the theme of the round’s categories was going to be connections to the guest hosts. It could have gone something like this:

READING RAINBOW // GREEN “BAY” // TODAY // TV DOCTORS // FINANCIAL NEWS // THAT IS A DISGUSTING ACT

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Austria-Hungary? DD2 – What is Panhandle? DD3 – What is “The Scarlet Letter? FJ – What are soccer balls?

