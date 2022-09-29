Comic Book Chat – Miracleman

For as long as I can remember, our beloved Joey would always lament that there were no new Miracleman comics for sale at local comic shops.

Well that is all about to change as Miracleman returns next month, thanks in part to Marvel Comics. A special zero issue will be released October 5 and Miracleman The Silver Age will be released on October 19th. The special variant cover theme of the month will have Miracleman mixing it up with Marvel characters.

Today’s Comic Book Chat is all about Miracleman, its impact on the world of comic books, its legacy, and what will comic next.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...