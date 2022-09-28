Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (September 28, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Fall anime is just around the corner. What shows are you looking forward to? A full list can be found at MyAnimeList, and you can check out Crunchyroll’s lineup here (still being updated). As I said last week, one show I’m looking forward to watching is Do It Yourself!! which appears to be a Slice of Life show about a group of high school girls creating a club for DIY projects.

So basically it looks perfectly delightful!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

