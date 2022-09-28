The Book Nook Reads Writers Writing About Writing (9/28)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

For those of us who dabble a bit in writing themselves (or are fascinated by authors writing about it) few books are as invaluable as those where authors explain the craft. Luckily there’s a lot of those books out there, in part because authors tend to really like talking about themselves, and also because there is no one way of writing a story, which is even more the case with books on writing. So there are the “How To” guides that tell readers what the author’s specific process of writing is. The even larger category is writers telling stories about writing because, again, writers like to talk about themselves sometimes (I know I do).

With that in mind, as suggested by Sic Humor, what are your favorite examples of writers writing about writing?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

