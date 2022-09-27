Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Sept. 27

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Charlotte, an office manager, whose parents passed on the house from The Sopranos;

Nick, a software developer, a government lawyer/MMA coach, worked with an MMA team in India; and

David, an Episcopal priest, kept score on his J! performance as a kid. David is a two-day champ with winnings of $48,402.

Jeopardy!

THE MAP OF INDIA // HOBBIES & PASTIMES // A FRIENDLY WORD // LITERARY PROFESSIONS // CASH // CREDITS

DD1 – $400 – LITERARY PROFESSIONS – Wang Lung, when we meet him in “The Good Earth” (David won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: David $8,000, Nick -$200, Charlotte $6,600.

Double Jeopardy!

THE 19th CENTURY // JAZZ NICKNAMES // POLITICAL WRITING // ALPHANUMERICS // NON-NYE SCIENCE GUYS // ALSO IN THE CIRCUS

DD2 – $2,000 – THE 19th CENTURY – Born almost with the century in 1800, he was executed in 1859 on charges including treason against Virginia, though he wasn’t a Virginian (Charlotte won $2,000 from her total of $8,200 vs. $11,200.)

DD3 – $2,000 – NON-NYE SCIENCE GUYS – This American found variable stars in the Andromeda Nebula, helping him figure its distance from Earth & getting it renamed a galaxy (David, who ran the category, added $4,000 to his score of $14,800 vs. $11,400 for Charlotte.)

David began to put some separation between himself and Charlotte on DD3, and kept building while Charlotte couldn’t make any headway, so it was another runaway for David at $22,400 vs. $10,200 for Charlotte and $2,600 for Nick.

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD AIRPORTS – Africa’s 2 busiest passenger airports are in these 2 countries; it’s an 8-hour flight between them

David and Nick were correct on FJ, with David betting $0 for the second straight game to win with $22,400. David is now a two-day champ with winnings of $44,200.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: In LITERARY PROFESSIONS, no one knew Mr. Chips is a teacher, or that V.I. Warshawski & Lew Archer are detectives.

Pedantry corner: Although it is popularly referred to as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, nowhere in the credits is it referred to by this title. It is simply “Mary Tyler Moore”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is farmer? DD2 – Who was John Brown? DD3 – What is Hubble? FJ – What are Egypt and South Africa?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...